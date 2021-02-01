BUZZ-COMMENT-Cheap option strategies to protect USD/JPY's topside

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Those worried about or wanting to benefit from more USD/JPY gains have an array of simple and cheap options to consider; they only risk an upfront premium.

Vanilla JPY call/USD put options give holders the right to buy USD/JPY at a predetermined level (strike) and expiry date. With USD/JPY at 104.85 and one-week implied volatility at 5.5, a one-week expiry 105.00 strike JPY call/USD put premium is 27 JPY pips. Add a knock-out barrier at 106.00 and it's just 10 pips. However, if adding the barrier, the option is dead should 106.00 trade.

Digital options are a cheap bet on spot being above a certain level at expiry. A one-week 106.00 JPY put digital pays 10:1 if spot is above 106.00 at expiry. Lower that strike to 105.50 and it will return 3:1.

One-touch binary options pay out a fixed amount if spot touches a predetermined level any time before expiry - one-week 106.00 One touch currently costs 19% of total return - so a 4:1 payout.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

