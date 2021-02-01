US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Cheap option strategies to protect USD/JPY's topside

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Those worried about or wanting to benefit from more USD/JPY gains have an array of simple and cheap options to consider; they only risk an upfront premium.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Those worried about or wanting to benefit from more USD/JPY gains have an array of simple and cheap options to consider; they only risk an upfront premium.

Vanilla JPY call/USD put options give holders the right to buy USD/JPY at a predetermined level (strike) and expiry date. With USD/JPY at 104.85 and one-week implied volatility at 5.5, a one-week expiry 105.00 strike JPY call/USD put premium is 27 JPY pips. Add a knock-out barrier at 106.00 and it's just 10 pips. However, if adding the barrier, the option is dead should 106.00 trade.

Digital options are a cheap bet on spot being above a certain level at expiry. A one-week 106.00 JPY put digital pays 10:1 if spot is above 106.00 at expiry. Lower that strike to 105.50 and it will return 3:1.

One-touch binary options pay out a fixed amount if spot touches a predetermined level any time before expiry - one-week 106.00 One touch currently costs 19% of total return - so a 4:1 payout.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/3raHaY1

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular