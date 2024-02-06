News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Cheap FX options to capture potentially limited USD gains

February 06, 2024

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Those expecting current USD strength to continue, but its overall gains to remain limited, could take advantage of cheap USD call options with attached knock-out-triggers.

Known as reverse-knock-out (RKO options) they give holders the right to buy the USD against another currency at a preset time (expiry) and level (strike), but will be knocked out if the USD breaks a preset trigger at anytime prior.

These options trade at a significant discount to regular vanilla USD calls, as the profit potential is limited to the trigger, which risks killing the option completely if it's touched. However, if the USD is above the strike but runs out of steam before the trigger by expiry, the holder will profit.

An example in EUR/USD with spot at 1.0730 would be a 3-month expiry 1.0700 EUR put/USD call with RKO trigger at 1.0400 for a premium of 15 USD pips. The option will profit if EUR/USD spot is below 1.0685 and hasn't touched 1.0400 at expiry. For context, a 3-month expiry 1.0700 EUR put/USD call vanilla option has a premium of 112 USD pips. The maximum potential loss is the initial premium paid.

Time-to-expiry, distance between current FX spot and the strike and the distance between the strike and trigger, will all affect the premium.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

