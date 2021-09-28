BUZZ-COMMENT-Cheap EUR/USD protection is now worth considering

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The cost to protect against deeper EUR/USD declines and increased volatility using FX options appears cheap, and while there might be good reason for that, those worried about the situation changing can benefit for minimal risk.

Implied volatility is the option markets' gauge of actual volatility/expectations and is a key determinant of the premium. It's trading around pandemic-era lows - the benchmark 1-month expiry hit 4.5 on Friday. Risk reversals are a contract that benefits from increased volatility in one direction versus the other - they hold a EUR put over call (downside) premium, but it's still small.

While price action in FX options is leaning slightly bearish, the low implied volatility levels suggest any deeper declines are expected to remain hard fought and limited, for now. .

However, the very low levels of implied volatility mean that the reward versus risk of owning options from current levels is attractive. It wouldn't take much increased actual volatility, or a sudden/extended EUR/USD drop, to cover current premiums via daily cash hedging. Even non-option players who aren't interested in volatility trading, but want outright downside protection, can pay the lowest premiums for that privilege since the pandemic began.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

