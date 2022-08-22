BUZZ-COMMENT-Chart pattern could save Swedish crown

Aug 22 (Reuters) - It could be a case of clutching at straws for the Swedish crown given its marked weakening since Aug. 9 but a pattern of falling significant tops on the weekly chart, if added to, might offer the crown hope.

Despite a steep 3.1% climb in EUR/SEK this month, there remains scope for further gains to levels just ahead of the 10.8105 July 5 high. The July peak was a significant high point since the impressive March high of 10.9015.

Global growth concerns and talk of recession off the back of aggressive central bank rate hikes have hurt the crown and despite a 75-basis point hike expected from the Riksbank next month it is the risk to growth that currently dominates investor thinking.

EUR/SEK could extend its August trend and test a 76.4% Fibonacci level, taken from the 10.8105 to 10.3395 July-August drop, at 10.6993. From here, the technical picture could change and if the Riksbank maintains a hawkish stance at its September meeting the SEK might stage a recovery and even a trend reversal.

