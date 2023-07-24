BUZZ-COMMENT-Central banks near hiking end-game, but watch oil

July 24 (Reuters) - Inflationary pressures are easing in many developed countries, suggesting a potential pause in rate hikes. If the upcoming data confirms this, central banks could be near the end of aggressive tightening cycles, though an extended rise in oil prices bears watching.

Significantly higher oil could derail the easing inflation outlook if a four-week price rise extends. Brent and WTI futures closed above the 200-day moving average on Monday for the first time since August 2022, a strong positive technical signal.

U.S. data has been mixed, with inflationary pressures easing, while jobs and the underlying economy remain resilient, though the recent hikes are yet to be felt. The market reaction to the Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday will be driven by the tone of its comments and the overall outlook.

Recent soft European economic data and a subdued outlook from the Bundesbank fuelled expectations that the European Central Bank's rate rises may be close to ending, as prior hikes are yet to move through the economy.

Softer UK inflationhas finally eased pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates aggressively, even as the economy faces elevated recession risks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's July meeting minutes suggested that a pause in hikes may be required while upcoming data is assessed, but markets are wary of one final hike.

Longer term, the amount of debt required to pay for the damage caused by the current climate-change-fuelled disasters around the world will be a huge headache for central banks.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

