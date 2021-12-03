BUZZ-COMMENT-Central banks may shake and stir FX rates mid-month

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange rates could be shaken and stirred by a raft of monetary policy announcements from central banks in the middle of this month, beginning with the Federal Reserve on Dec. 15.

The U.S. dollar may strengthen if the Fed is more hawkish than expected and the market moves to fully price a Fed rate hike as early as May 4.

Monetary policy decisions from the Turkish central bank (CBRT), Bank of England, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank follow on Dec. 16.

The lira could slide further if the CBRT cuts interest rates again, while the pound may rise if the BoE raises rates - it's currently a coin toss between a 15 bps hike and no change, according to the latest Refinitiv measure based on interest rate futures.

An unexpectedly hawkish message from the ECB might lift the euro if it raises the perceived probability of a euro zone rate increase in 2022. SNB views about recent franc strength, meanwhile, are keenly awaited.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

