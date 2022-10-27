BUZZ-COMMENT-Central banks are tearing holes in the fabric of FX markets

Oct 27 (Reuters) - By intervening massively or making huge changes in the composition of their reserves, central banks are currently tearing great holes in the fabric of FX markets which could create turmoil.

The numbers involved in attempts to influence markets are staggering. India has sold over 100 billion dollars and the true extent of its intervention is masked by dollar's big rise.

Chile announced in July a $25 billion intervention, which is enormous given FX reserves were only $44 billion and USD/CLP is a very shallow market.

Japan sold an estimated 80 billion dollars in two trading sessions and is thought to have sold far more via stealth operations.

These are just three of numerous suspected or confirmed interventions, which are a problem as they tend to force traders out of positions based on fundamentals and techs and deter hedging for moves that remain likely in the wake of interventions.

As a result badly prepared markets tend to move in a disorderly fashion and can far exceed expectations.

Yet the problem is much greater than the interventions themselves, as the rebalancing of reserves conducted by most central banks causes equally large-scale distortion - boosting dollar versus major currencies like euro, yen and pound.

Swiss National Bank's abrupt policy change which saw FX reserves plummet 52 billion francs in September and sight deposits collapse CHF 156 billion in a few weeks could make even bigger waves, if reserves are rebalanced to reflect the weightings of euro 38%, USD 37%, JPY 8%, GBP 6% and CAD 3%.

FX markets do not cope well with rapid changes, which central banks usually try to prevent.

Recent stock market surges have recently influenced currencies

