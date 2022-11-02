BUZZ-COMMENT-Central banks are conducting worst type of intervention

Nov 2 (Reuters) - A growing number of central banks are suspected to be intervening in currency markets covertly, distorting markets, creating uncertainty and making it more difficult for companies to hedge. This could lead to much greater volatility in the future.

Before making a decision it is wise to be aware of the facts but if traders cannot be sure whether big movement is due to central banks, they cannot act with certainty. Traders may sit on their hand and hope for more information which may not be forthcoming as central banks that are conducting highly unorthodox operations clearly don't want to share it.

The Bank of Japan is buying huge amounts of yen and Japanese bonds simultaneously. SNB is tightening policy while pledging to intervene to curb franc strength its policy supports, and nothing has been said about dramatic changes in FX reserves and sight deposits.

Turkey's central bank is slashing interest rates while using other extreme measures to curb lira's unsurprising slide.

Yet these are the tip of an iceberg of interventions, with hundreds of billions sold globally in a forlorn effort to stop the dollar rising.

The extremely unusual practices of two major central banks, and ECB plans to suppress yields for weaker economies while ramping up interest rates, may encourage other central banks to take more extreme measures leading to greater distortion.

In contrast to others, the Federal Reserve is keeping it simple by raising interest rates and reducing its balance sheet, sucking liquidity from financial markets and supporting demand for the global reserve currency in a time of increasing uncertainty.

