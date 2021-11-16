BUZZ-COMMENT-Central bank expectations to keep EUR heavy vs JPY

Nov 17 (Reuters) - While JPY crosses including AUD/JPY and GBP/JPY have attracted buying on recent dips, EUR/JPY is a clear exception, and likely to underperform as the European Central Bank holds fast to its dovish stance.

JPY is again the funding currency of choice for carry trades, some for the turn of the calendar year. USD/JPY legged up to 114.97 Wednesday morning from 112.73 on Nov 9. GBP/JPY looks to have based following its recent dip, up to 154.31 from 152.33 on Nov 12. AUD/JPY may have based too but less so than GBP/JPY, easing back to 83.49 from 84.16 Tuesday.

Central bank expectations and moves in yields abroad are fuelling these moves. Following recent strong economic data, USD is broadly very bid with the Federal Reserve expected to be more hawkish . Central banks in the UK, Canada and Australia may also be more hawkish in future, though perhaps not as much as the Fed.

The ECB however is sticking to its dovish guns, looking to keep policy easy indefinitely like the Bank of Japan . But Japan's situation could turn more positive earlier than even the BOJ expects with COVID cases and deaths having fallen dramatically and signs the global economy is turning up . Should this be the case, the ECB could become most dovish of the major central banks.

This has serious implications for EUR/JPY and could send the cross further south following lows of 129.70 on EBS Monday and Tuesday. Moves towards 128.36 on Oct 6 or 127.93 on Sept 22 cannot be ruled out.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3x70BoZ

Japan-France 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3oEjThm

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

