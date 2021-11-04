BUZZ-COMMENT-Central bank doubts key for yen after Fed, BoE

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Inflation outside of Japan, and lagging central bank responses to it could be the yen's ticket higher, with the help of real yields.

The BOE failed to make good on its rate hike messaging , the ECB has pushed back against rate hike expectations and the Fed left rate hikes in late 2022 contingent on economic performance .

This has driven nominal and real Gilts, Bunds and Treasury yields lower versus relatively high and stable real JGB yields.

With Japan core inflation at 0.1% year-on-year, the BOJ's 0.1% policy rate and yield curve control targeting 10-year JGB yields near zero, real JGB yields near zero look attractive versus real 10-year gilts, bunds and Treasury yields in the -3% to -5% range.

That's particularly true if the market thinks the BOE, ECB and Fed are getting behind the inflation curve.

GBP/JPY's 1.7% dive and EUR/JPY's 1% slide on Thursday greatly outpaced USD/JPY's 0.33% drop because the dollar remains the top reserve currency and, unlike GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY, it has not broken below recent range lows yet.

However, USD/JPY breached 21-day moving average support for the first time since September's Fed meeting, so a healthy payrolls rise may be key for the uptrend .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

