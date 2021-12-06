BUZZ-COMMENT-CEE currencies set to challenge the crown

Dec 6 (Reuters) - With interest rates rising to support them, the currencies of Central and Eastern European nations may appeal as carry trades and put pressure on the Czech crown.

Unlike other CEE currencies which recently tumbled to multi-year or record lows, the Czech crown has been stable with recent strength supported central bank policy that lifted interest rates to levels that afforded the crown with carry trade status.

As other CEE central banks now raise interest rates to or even beyond those in the Czech Republic the crown may lose some of that support as cash flows towards other currencies which offer better or similar yields, but are also much cheaper than a now elevated crown

With far less likely invested in currencies like Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty, even a small shift in investments could have a large impact on their value.

CZK is near all-time peaks versus both PLN and HUF, even a fraction of the 12-20% gains needed to achieve minor corrections of prior rallies is a big move.

Week ahead for CEE/FX

For more click on FXBUZ

CZKHUFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xVUYtS

CZK/PLNhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pxWGxJ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.