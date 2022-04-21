BUZZ-COMMENT-Cautious optimism for EUR/USD longs may quickly fade

April 21 (Reuters) - The French election and ECB comments have helped EUR/USD extend its rally off the April 19 low, but longs should probably tread cautiously given the implications from U.S. employment, inflation data, and Fed expectations which add up to present downside risks to the pair.

The euro got a boost on perceptions that French President Emmanuel Macron outperformed candidate Marine LePen in a televised debate , and polls indicate Macron's lead over LePen is increasing. A Macron election win should remove some uncertainty for the euro and European Union.

ECB Vice-President de Guindos gave an added boost to the euro when he said he backed ending bond purchases in July .

Interest rates rallied on the debate and ECB comments. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR tightened further while Euribor prices FEIH4 fell. EUR/USD pushed above the 38.2% Fibo of 1.1185-1.0758 and the 21-DMA, but upward momentum faded.

Indeed, bulls appear cautious as robust U.S. employment and hot-running inflation should put the Fed on an aggressive tightening path.

June 2023 Eurodollars EDM3 price drop to a fresh 7-year low indicates investors expect a higher Fed terminal rate which should buoy the dollar. Thus, EUR/USD's down trend appears biased to remain intact.

Monthly RSIs support this view as momentum readings remain on the back foot.

Unless the ECB takes a much more hawkish stance and euro zone rates rally further, EUR/USD's downside risks remain.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

