BUZZ-COMMENT-Cautious EUR/USD bulls might consider cheap options

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Those wanting to buy EUR/USD but wary of setbacks might consider simple and cheap EUR/USD call options to gain exposure without risking much capital.

If assuming EUR/USD can eventually regain the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 drop from 1.2349 to 0.9528 at 1.0938 within three months, then a 3-month expiry (April 4) captures the next two U.S. and European interest rate meetings, which bulls might assume can favour the euro.

With EUR/USD now at 1.0605, an option to buy EUR/USD at 1.0700 in three months isn't cheap at $175-pips (break-even 1.0875), but adding a knock-out trigger at 1.1200 drops that premium to $40-pips or $4,000 per 1-million.

Drop the trigger to 1.1100 and that premium is just 23-pips or $2,300 per million bet. If EUR/USD spot touches the trigger before expiry the option is dead, and if it's below the 1.0700 strike at expiry the option is worthless, but the maximum loss will only ever be the initial premium.

