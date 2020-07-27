US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Caution required; pound is not safe

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The pound is no safe asset, so traders who are seeing risk-averse news fuelling gains for major currencies that are deemed safe need to be cautious

Unlike euro, yen and Swiss franc, the pound is not safe. It has none of the attributes that usually define safe assets and several extremely worrying ones.

The pound is undermined by a large current account deficit surplus. The government has a big majority, but the UK is about to split with the European Union, ending decades of stability.

Britain's finances have never been worse . The economy is seeing a tepid recovery after a record slump . GBP liquidity is okay but substantially lower than the euro, yen and certainly the dollar.

The pound has surged 12.6% in four months versus the dollar, aided by the unwinding of bets on a drop. Current levels are worth utilizing to hedge for a decline in keeping with sterling's trade-weighted value, which is about to drop to a 2020 low .

