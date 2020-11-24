BUZZ-COMMENT-Cause for caution despite Turkish lira's perfect move

Nov 24 (Reuters) - After last week's rate hike, USD/TRY met the minimum criterion for a technical correction of this year's rise, then rallied. While this is the ideal result for those expecting a bigger USD/TRY rise, there's cause for caution: the stimulus- enriched environment is the foundation for a big risk rally should a credible coronavirus vaccine be rolled out soon.

Alone, a vaccine could spark big stock and commodity rallies. Coupled with the stimulus that's already in place and the prospect of more in the euro zone and the United States, a rally for risky assets next year could dwarf gains seen during this year's recovery for risky assets.

In that environment, Turkey's lira with its 15% yield is going to attract. The lira has been freed from measures that were intended to support it, but actually drove foreign investors away. In 2021, foreign demand should underpin lira and might lead to a substantial rally.

