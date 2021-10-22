BUZZ-COMMENT-Caught short of USD/JPY? Consider this option

Oct 22 (Reuters) - There's an FX strategy that's been popular with USD/JPY option traders this week, and it could benefit those caught short USD/JPY and want the option to buy at more favourable levels.

JPY put/USD call Reverse-Knock-out (RKO) options give holders the right to buy USD/JPY below its current level for minimal cost. However, the option must have an attached knock-out trigger above the current spot rate, but that might not be so bad if leaning against the defence of those already there - namely 115.00.

With USD/JPY at 114.00, a 2-week expiry 112.00 JPY put/USD call with a 115.00 KO barrier risks an up-front premium of 58 pips, or a 113.00 strike drops that premium to 21 JPY pips. The strikes are levels where holders can buy USD/JPY, as long as 115.00 hasn't traded by expiry.

The 115.00 level has shown resilience so far, and while the increase in related barriers can make it even tougher to crack, there could be a much bigger USD/JPY reaction if it eventually does.

USD/JPY RKO optionhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3b1ZDzS

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

