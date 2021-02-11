BUZZ-COMMENT-Cash may flow towards currencies paying dividends

Feb 11 (Reuters) - With China on holiday for the next week, cash may start moving towards the few currencies that are backed by higher interest rates. In an environment that's been conducive to gambling, this is a trend that could grow throughout this year as most high-yield currencies are considered risky.

When it's quiet, it pays to hold currencies supported by interest rates, and when China is on holiday it's probably going to be quiet.

Not many currencies are supported by interest rates. Turkey's interest rate is extremely high, so the lira should attract. It's also very weak, which means it's potentially cheap.

India's rupee, which has been weighed down by constant central bank selling, is also weak and backed by higher interest rates. South Africa's rand and Mexico's peso, which are freely tradable, are worth considering. So is China's offshore yuan and even Russia rouble merits attention, it's weak and supported by a much higher oil price.

