BUZZ-COMMENT-Cash is king and that makes dollar very attractive

June 23 (Reuters) - Stocks have fallen but so have bonds and this rare conundrum makes holding cash seem wise right now. This makes the dollar a very attractive place to put your money.

It is rare for both stocks and bonds to fall and rarer still for both to fall as heavily as they have done this year. This has caught many investors off-guard, spurring great uncertainly in financial markets. While people adjust to this new reality they may sit on their hands and hold more cash.

If so the dollar is the go-to buy among major currencies. It's much more liquid and it's supported by a much wider variety of liquid asset markets.

The yen is undermined by Japan's ultra-easy policies and the euro by the ECB's difficulty in matching U.S. policy changes due to the need to suit policy to many nations rather than one.

Big interest rate divides have already opened that may get bigger.

The dollar has a decent yield that is set to grow and already offers a return greater than that which many bond investors were offered before this year's changes. Demand for the dollar could far outstrip supply in any FX pairs where there is poor liquidity.

Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/39HHKtm

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.