BUZZ-COMMENT-Canary in the USD coalmine - watch weekly USD/CNH close

May 17 (Reuters) - Disappointing Chinese growth data hasn't helped the Yuan and USD/CNH has broken above the 7.00 level for the first time this year. Where the yuan closes this week could have a bearing on its own outlook and that of the broader USD.

The broader USD's haven status has been strengthened as the Chinese data underscores global growth worries, leading to further gains. In turn USD/CNH could extend its bull run. USD/CNH has breached its December 23 weekly close at 7.0156 to reach 7.0225 CNH=D3 on Wednesday. A close above 7.0156 could hold potential for a run to the Dec. 2 weekly high at 7.2551.

USD/CNH FX option implied volatility has been marked higher, increasing the price of options as traders cover the break above 7.00 barriers. The implied volatility premium for topside versus downside strikes has doubled since last week and there's been demand for strikes as high as 7.1000 so far.

EUR/USD option implied volatility finds some mild support at long term lows in early Europe Wednesday and there's a small premium for EUR puts over calls which does recognise the downside risk to EUR/USD as it trades new lows since early April.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

