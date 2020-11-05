BUZZ-COMMENT-Can USD/JPY retest pandemic panic low as stocks soar?

USD/JPY broke below key support at 104 on Thursday, raising the potential for a retest of March's 101.18 pandemic panic lows and also a massive correlation shift with stocks as the S&P 500 nears record highs.

The potential loss of USD/JPY's highly positive correlation to S&Ps, now at roughly zero versus the .70s during March, is partly due to near-zero Fed rate policy and its adoption certain Japan-like asset buying programs.

Since the acute phase of the pandemic's first wave ended, the dollar has been seen as just another funding currencies, prone to fall when equities rise and vice versa, even against the haven yen.

Fiscal and monetary policy possibilities arising from the U.S. elections are so far favoring risk and a lower USD/JPY. If it closes below the 76.4% Fibo of the 101.18-111.715 EBS pandemic rebound at 103.66, there will only be one-off daily lows at 103.10/2.02 to cushion a fall toward March's 101.18 nadir.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

