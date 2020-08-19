BUZZ-COMMENT-Can the market expect anything from the Norges Bank?

Repeat with Thursday's added to first line

It would be easy to dismiss Thursday's interim policy meeting at the Norges Bank -- no rate path update and no press conference -- but the bank's economic assessment may provide clues as to whether it will alter its interest rate projections.

Much has changed since the central bank's last assessment in June . A rise in coronavirus cases both at home and abroad leave questions hanging over Norwegian growth and full lockdown exits .

Potential for rate hikes has improved as oil prices, since June, have recovered faster than the Norges Bank expected and domestic core inflation is on the rise. The housing market is showing signs of healthy growth, too, a near 5% rise in 2020 .

On the other hand, the NOK is stronger than expected, global interest rates are low, shaped by COVID-19, and economic uncertainty is rife.

Major surprises are unlikely, but the Norges Bank's economic assessment could still send ripples through the NOK market.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y1RVQ9

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.