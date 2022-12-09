BUZZ-COMMENT-Calmer FX markets may spur new trends next year

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Currency markets are calming down, with benchmark option vols sinking and EUR/USD back into signal digits, It's natural for calm to follow a storm, and the consolidation that follows this year big moves could last for a while.

The driving forces of this year's big moves are losing their potency. Energy prices are falling, reducing inflation worries, while central banks are reaching the perceived limits for interest rates in this tightening cycle.

Stocks and bonds have stabilised and equilibrium in debt markets that should attract investors will be key if currency markets are to remain calm.

The extreme positioning in the dollar is being adjusted and softer energy prices are likely to encourage more cash to flow back towards major currencies that were undermined by the surging cost of energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine like the euro and yen.

But a long period of relative calm is likely to spur risk appetite, with cash returning to the highest yielding but higher risk currencies shunned this year - particularly those of energy importers in central and Eastern Europe, and others such as India and South Africa.

That said, in a phase where carry trades grow in popularity, the dollar as the highest yielding major currency should eventually rebound versus other major currencies thanks to its higher yield.

