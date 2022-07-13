US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-CAD shines for JPY-funded carry trades on hawkish BOC

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

CAD/JPY has been the best performer among major JPY crosses since May thanks to carry interest. This is likely to continue after the Bank of Canada's surprise 100 basis-point hike in its base rate to 2.5% Wednesday, lifting Canadian yields much higher versus U.S. Treasuries

Having recently held between a high of 106.44 on June 29 and a low of 103.34 on July 6, CAD/JPY looks set to break higher, likely testing the 107.18/21 double-top on June 8-9.

CAD's inability to burst higher after the unexpectedly steep BOC hike may have been due to the above-forecast rise in U.S. CPI Wednesday , which could trigger an equally massive U.S. rate hike on July 27 .

However, with the BOC likely to remain hawkish and the Bank of Japan expected to maintain its ultra-easy stance at least until the end of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term in April 2023, it may only be a matter of time before CAD/JPY trades to fresh highs. ,

A decisive break above the recent double-top projects moves towards 108.00, 109.00 and then the 109.60 peak dating back to February 2008.

Risk-off sentiment, concerns over global growth and weaker commodity prices could spur CAD/JPY pull-backs, but such retracements should remain shallow and brief. Related , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai and Ewen Chew)

