BUZZ-COMMENT-CAD longs hope for BoC carrot, not stick, on Wednesday

Canadian dollar longs hope the Bank of Canada is more hawkish than expected on Wednesday, as this might prompt further gains for the loonie and raise the risk of USD/CAD breaking below 1.20 for the first time since May 2015.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators raised gross CAD long positions for the eighth consecutive week in the week ended June 1, with the net CAD long position rising to 47,722 contracts - its highest level since November 2019. A day before the BoC's hawkish taper on April 21, which sent the loonie soaring, the net CAD long stood at 13,246 contracts.

The BoC will taper its asset purchase programme again in the third quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters, with 15 of 22 forecasting a BoC rate hike before year-end.

Bids ahead of 1.2000 (option barrier level) based USD/CAD at a six-year low last week (June 1). 1.2014 was last month's low (May 18).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

