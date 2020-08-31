BUZZ-COMMENT-Cable heads toward 1.3500, with the USD friendless

Sterling has been rising against the USD since late June, and despite weak UK fundamentals, the technical charts suggest cable has further to run.

The UK has struggled to contain the coronavirus, and cases remain elevated -see chart. The economy has been hit hard by COVID-19 and a tough winter looms . Economists believe a no deal Brexit will hit the UK economy, and talks remain stalled , but the door remains open for a deal .

USD weakness is driving cable higher, caught in a 'double whammy', as upbeat U.S. economic news dents the safe haven appeal of the USD, and bad economic or geopolitical news is also taken as a reason to sell the USD.

Technically daily and weekly momentum studies, 5, 10 & 21 moving averages climb, which is a positive setup. 21 day Bollinger bands expand, which often happens in a trending market. The 1.3357 upper Bollinger band, which is a good indicator of an over stretched market, suggests GBP/USD is overbought short term, but a test of 1.3516 2019 high is viable in coming days. A sustained break of the 1.3150 21 daily moving average is needed to end the topside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

cov sep 1https://tmsnrt.rs/2QDOTxu

gbp 2 sep 1https://tmsnrt.rs/3lF6yTY

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.