BUZZ-COMMENT-Buy yuan, wear diamonds

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Judging by its stellar performance, strong fundamentals and the fact that interest rates add to the profits of those who own it, buyers of China's yuan are likely to make money.

Most currency traders will have heard the phrase "buy dollars, wear diamonds" although why it's said is something of a mystery -- all the more so when considering how far the dollar has fallen since the Plaza accord in 1985.

The same cannot be said for China's currency. It was long a mystery for many, and was not even tradable for a long time, but that changed with the offshore yuan, which is now well traded, very liquid and supported by interest rates and an enormous, growing trade surplus.

Yuan is well managed by China's authorities, clearly concerned about their currency in contrast to the United States' benign neglect of a strong dollar policy.

Currency management means volatility's low, which is great for carry trades.

In the past 16 months yuan has gained almost 12% and is on course to reach a record high.

Investors may clamour to own this rising currency and central banks may have to rebalance reserves to account for its strength.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

