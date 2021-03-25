BUZZ-COMMENT-Buy-dip, sell-rally strategies work for JPY pairs

March 26 (Reuters) - A strategy of buying the dip and taking profit on rallies is working for most JPY pairs. This is especially true for USD/JPY as U.S. yields look set to rise further and GBP/JPY which is shining again due to the contrast with Europe's vaccine rollout and COVID situation.

USD/JPY saw a retracement after reaching a 109.36 high on March 15, but the pullback was limited to 108.41. Bids were evident on the way down from around 108.50 with more trailing down. Japanese importers were good buyers at the lows ahead of Japan's fiscal year-end this month. Speculators have jumped on this bandwagon.

While USD/JPY may struggle to achieve fresh highs before the fiscal year-end, the bias looks to remain up with most Tokyo players eyeing higher U.S. yields and much wider Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials due to Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve policy implications, .

GBP/JPY has shone too, rushing higher from 134.36 on Oct 30 to as high as 152.55 on March 18. The cross then retraced to 148.49 Wednesday but has since bounced with its overbought situation somewhat ameliorated and as recent GBP shorts against other majors were bought back.

Related comments , , , also , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rlkuUx

GBP/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vZLnky

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential - weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3w0L7ld

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.