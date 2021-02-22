BUZZ-COMMENT-Bulls take one step closer to a big EUR/USD rally

Feb 22 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bulls recovered after a bout of dollar strength in overnight trading on Monday and U.S. yields, renewed dollar selling and technicals suggest a big rally could soon take hold.

The U.S. 10-year yield hit a 1-year high overnight trade but has since headed lower on the session. The price action generated bear signals for the 10-year yield with an inverted daily hammer forming and daily RSI diverging on the high.

As a result of the yield slide the dollar, with few exceptions , traded to a 5-day low after the dollar index =USD broke below the 10- and 55-DMAs.

EUR/USD's rebound off the 21-DMA has resulted in technical signals that suggest higher levels are due. The 55-DMA has been pierced, a monthly long legged doji has formed, daily RSI is rising and monthly RSI has just turned higher again.

Should the bullish sentiment persist EUR/USD is likely to complete an inverse head and shoulders pattern and also break the Feb. 16 daily high. The neckline sits at 1.2165 and the high sits at 1.21695 on EBS.

Breaking those impediments could trigger stop losses and lead to an eventual test of the 1.2350/60 zone.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

