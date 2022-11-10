BUZZ-COMMENT-Bulls reassess as USD/CNH veers from well-worn path

Nov 11 (Reuters) - USD/CNH has pencilled in a chart top, cued by below-forecast U.S. inflation data that could persuade the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes. The dollar's ensuing tumble could shake the foundations of consensus bullish-USD bets.

USD/CNH dipped below the 7.1599 base of its weekly Bollinger uptrend channel overnight, but has rebounded to 7.1879 early Friday in a relief rally after the 1.7% dive. Medium-term bulls will have to reassess their positions if it ends Friday below 7.1599, which might trigger further consolidation lower towards7.1225, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its March low to October's record high.

Bearish yuan sentiment is not misplaced, as China stubbornly sticks to its zero-COVID strategy, while resolutely avoiding 'flood-like' monetary policy stimulus. China's economic outlook remains anaemic, even with the best-case scenario of a very gradual reopening of borders after Q1 2023, as the case for global supply chain diversification grows.

But the bigger picture for FX traders to contend with is whether the bull run for the dollar is over. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell stuck to a hawkish tone at last week's policy meeting, members of the Fed are starting to sound more cautious. So too should USD/CNH bulls.

CNHweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3DTaQRo

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

