BUZZ-COMMENT-Bulls hope USD punch bowl is filled up again soon

U.S. dollar bulls hope the early April wobble doesn't signal a trend reversal. If it is, then the probability of IMM speculators flipping to their first net USD long position since March 2020 will recede.

The prime yardstick pair for overall dollar positioning is EUR/USD. This is highlighted by the fact that the net USD short and net EUR long positions held by IMM speculators both shrank by just over 20% to nine-month and 10-month lows respectively in the week to March 30.

The nine-month low for the net USD short position as of March 30 was 76% smaller than January's 10-year high of $34.48 billion (the net EUR long position shrunk 55% over the same period).

On Wednesday, the USD index hit a two-week low of 92.246 -- seven days after scaling a 21-week peak (on March 31).

