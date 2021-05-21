BUZZ-COMMENT-Bulls hope to see GBP/USD at 1.45, if not 1.50

May 21 (Reuters) - Cable longs hope UK economic data continues to surprise on the upside, as this might propel the pair to-and-through its April 2018 high of 1.4377 -- with 1.45 and 1.50 among bull targets.

GBP/USD rose through Tuesday's 12-week high of 1.4220 after Friday's release of much better than expected UK April retail sales data and May's forecast-busting manufacturing sector PMI number.

Tuesday's high was 20 pips shy of February's 34-month high, the highest level since cable scaled its post-Brexit referendum peak of 1.4377 in April 2018. 1.5022 was the Brexit referendum day high (23 June 2016).

CFTC data at 1930GMT will show if IMM speculators increased gross GBP long positions and reduced gross GBP shorts in the week ended Tuesday (as cable rose to 1.4220). IMM speculators raised their exposure to GBP by 20% in the week to May 11 -- when they upped gross GBP longs and shorts.

