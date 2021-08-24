BUZZ-COMMENT-Bullish technicals might not save sterling

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Uncertainty surrounding global growth is gripping markets and the winner in these circumstances is usually the U.S. dollar. Against this backdrop, a glimmer of a technical reversal for GBP/USD might not be enough to change sterling's fortunes, at least in the near term.

A bullish candlestick engulfing line, appearing after a near one-month bear trend, can signal a reversal. Candle reversal signals require confirmation the next day and so far Monday's engulfing line is struggling as sterling slips from a 1.3747 early Tuesday high.

There was always a danger that Monday's improvement in risk sentiment would be short-lived and early indications suggest that dollar safe-haven demand is coming back on line.

A GBP/USD close above 1.3731, Monday's high, is needed for sterling to fight back and today's close could be pivotal for this week.

For now, technical support for the pound is beginning to fade and as political and Delta variant risk join U.S. taper speculation ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, the dollar could again suck in demand.

