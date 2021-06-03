BUZZ-COMMENT-Bullish EUR/USD is usually snapped up in June

June 3 (Reuters) - FX traders should not be surprised about EUR/USD's relative strength, which looks set to continue throughout June as the current bull cycle that began at the start of April and persisted throughout May remains intact.

A seasonality study of EUR/USD's performance for each June since 2000 shows it has closed up in 14 of the past 21 years. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but it's a useful tool when combined with other factors.

Fourteen-week momentum has been positive for four weeks in a row, and is on course to register another positive reading at the end of this week, classic signs of an underlying bullish market. Scope is for EUR/USD gains above the May 1.2266 high, posted on the EBS, which in turn would unmask the 2021 1.2349 peak hit back in January.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD June Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vJyUAP

Fourteen Week Momentum Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uGwr96

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vOP1wX

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

