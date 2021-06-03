US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Bullish EUR/USD is usually snapped up in June

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

FX traders should not be surprised about EUR/USD's relative strength, which looks set to continue throughout June as the current bull cycle that began at the start of April and persisted throughout May remains intact.

June 3 (Reuters) - FX traders should not be surprised about EUR/USD's relative strength, which looks set to continue throughout June as the current bull cycle that began at the start of April and persisted throughout May remains intact.

A seasonality study of EUR/USD's performance for each June since 2000 shows it has closed up in 14 of the past 21 years. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but it's a useful tool when combined with other factors.

Fourteen-week momentum has been positive for four weeks in a row, and is on course to register another positive reading at the end of this week, classic signs of an underlying bullish market. Scope is for EUR/USD gains above the May 1.2266 high, posted on the EBS, which in turn would unmask the 2021 1.2349 peak hit back in January.

Related comment: Dollar usually has a tough time in June .

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD June Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vJyUAP

Fourteen Week Momentum Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uGwr96

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vOP1wX

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular