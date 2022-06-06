BUZZ-COMMENT-Bring a bottle? GBP bears may party if UK PM ousted

June 6 (Reuters) - Sterling bears may have reason to raise a glass and toast Conservative MPs if they oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Monday's confidence vote, as the uncertainty about who will succeed him could be detrimental to GBP.

A vacancy at the top of the British government will arise if at least 180 of the 359 Conservative MPs vote against Johnson. There is no clear favourite to replace Johnson if they do, although possible contenders include Jeremy Hunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Rishi Sunak.

The confidence vote precedes two UK by-elections on June 23, which the Conservatives are expected to lose.

Under current rules, Johnson cannot be challenged again for 12 months if he wins the confidence vote scheduled for 1700-1900 GMT (the next UK parliamentary election is expected in May 2024).

Friday's CFTC data showed the net GBP short position held by IMM speculators shrank to 74,105 contracts in the week ended May 31, from 80,372 (highest since Sept 2019).

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/393mWfy

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.