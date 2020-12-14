BUZZ-COMMENT-Bright 2021 awaits AXJ currencies but beware of crowds

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies are well positioned for further gains in 2021 as a China-led global economic recovery, worldwide liquidity glut, COVID-19 vaccine progress and prospects of improved Sino-U.S. ties drive growth and yield-seeking flows to Asia. Yet investors should stay discerning since consensus trades can quickly become overcrowded.

All these positives combined with a flood of favourable calls from major asset managers have spurred a rush into Asian assets in late 2020, boosting Asia ex-Japan currencies.

This trend is likely to spill into at least Q1 2021 as the global reflation trade gains momentum, but a nimble investment stance is critical in crowded markets.

North Asian currencies are likely to continue outperforming in 2021. Inflows to South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI and the global trade recovery favour long Korean won positions for a test of 1054.

In Southeast Asia, high real yields for Indonesian and Malaysian bonds will buoy the rupiah and ringgit, making a rally to 13500 and 3.9000 likely .

Despite strong inflows, the Thai baht and Indian rupee may lag their peers as both countries' central banks resist currency appreciation.

The threat of conflicts in the region , a failure of vaccines to curb the pandemic and Asian central banks' unease with FX appreciation are risks to the positive AXJ currency outlook.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

