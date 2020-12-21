BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit - While there's time, there's clearly hope
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Broader FX markets are reacting to the new strain of coronavirus spreading across the UK, and potentially beyond, by abandoning risk. GBP is suffering more than others, but price action isn't consistent with a market resigned to EU/UK trade talks falling apart - yet.
In the event of no deal, analysts expect EUR/GBP to climb past 0.9500, with some calls for parity, while GBP/USD could easily breach 1.2500. Monday's moves are pale by comparison. Even GBP-related options, although much higher than their peers, are yet to breach highs seen before the Dec. 13 deadline .
Britain's departure from the European Union is 10 days away, and that's unlikely to be extended. Even if the UK government were to back down and ask for an extension, the legal challenges would be too complex. However, Sky News suggests EU rules would allow leaders to sign off on a deal provisionally, but delay ratification until 2021.
(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
