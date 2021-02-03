BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit triggers GBP rally that can go much further

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Since Dec. 31, 2020 the pound has rallied, breaking a succession of major tech levels that suggest the rally could go much further.

EUR/GBP closed at 0.8936 on the last day of 2020 and has steadily fallen, reaching 0.8796 yesterday. In the process, EUR/GBP has broken below 100- and 200-week moving averages and the base of the weekly Ichimoku cloud. EUR/GBP has also broken and closed below the 21-month moving average and top of the monthly Ichimoku cloud and is currently testing the 55-month moving average.

But few traders have bought pounds and many are instead buying euros. Bets on GBP rising are tiny and were reduced recently. Bets on EUR rising are huge and have grown regardless of EUR dropping this year.

Traders are clearly ill-prepared for a deeper EUR/GBP drop and that will exacerbate the speed and likely extent of any slide.

The base of the monthly Ichimoku cloud is a potential target and it's the equivalent of a near 7% GBP gain.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURGBP weeklyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oINe8o

EURGBPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3amAv64

EUR betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jbXxAN

GBP betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2YBVmgx

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.