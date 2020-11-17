BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit roulette ball spins: red or black for GBP?

Speculators are waiting to see if the ball rolling around the Brexit roulette table lands on red or black, determining whether they profit or lose from the chips they've staked on sterling. GBP bears will win if the European Union-UK trade talks end without a deal; bulls will win if a deal is struck.

IMM speculators raised their net GBP short position for a third consecutive week in the week to Nov. 10, to 17,695 contracts. That is the biggest net GBP short since late July (IMM speculators were net GBP long for six weeks from mid-August until late September).

On Tuesday, GBP/USD rose to 1.3256 after The Sun reported that Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, has told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect an EU trade deal "early next week".

1.3256 is the highest level for cable since Nov. 11, when the pair scaled a 10-week peak of 1.3322 (before falling on word that EU-UK trade talks were likely to go beyond Nov. 15).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

