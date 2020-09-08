BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit reality cools sterling's summer rally

Sept 8 (Reuters) - GBP/USD's summer rally is ending with a thud, falling more than 1.24% to the session-low 1.3007 in early U.S. trade [nL1N2G50R0] as Brexit worries return with a vengeance, threatening sterling's outlook.

GBP/USD has recorded five sessions of lower highs and lows since marking its 2020 peak by 1.3481 on Sept. 1. Sterling rallied in EUR/USD's slipstream over the summer as dollar weakness dominated the market.

Fresh tensions over the UK's withdrawal agreement from the EU has brought Brexit back to the fore, putting significant downward pressure on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD finds support below Tuesday's 1.3018 low at 1.2997, the 50% Fib of 1.2512-1.3481 July-August rise, the 200-week moving average at 1.2931 and the 55-day moving average 1.2891.

Brexit negotiations will be key in determining GBP/USD's moves. With PM Johnson firm on no further extensions and the issue's history of intransigence, risks are skewed to further GBP/USD weakness. For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3k1gZzx

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.