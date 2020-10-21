BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit may be a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' for GBP

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped 1.5% on Wednesday on news that Brexit negotiations will resume, but with both sides still far apart on key issues, a very limited deal that would still hurt the UK economy seems likely. Thus the resumption of talks could end up being a case of 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' for the pound.

As a second COVID-19 wave ravages Europe and British industry groups campaign for a compromise to mitigate the economic impact of Brexit , it is no surprise that negotiations between the European Union and UK are resuming . To just walk away with no deal would be political poison.

Yet the key issues of the EU's 'level playing field' and the UK's 'sovereignty' remain unresolved and it will take a significant change in stance to find a comprehensive deal . More likely is a limited agreement that will still have a significant negative economic impact, especially on the UK.

Technically, the GBP/USD picture has turned positive, as momentum studies, and 5-, 10- and 21-day moving averages head higher. Wednesday's rally was capped around 1.3173, 61.8% of the September fall; a sustained break would target the 1.3481 September high. A close below the 1.2937 21 DMA, a recent base, would end the topside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

