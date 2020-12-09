BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit dinner leaves sterling queasy vs yen

US Markets
Sterling's recovery bid versus the yen met with rejection on Wednesday as Brexit negotiations headed into crunch time [nP6N2I9008][nS8N2GY0B3].

GBP/JPY's rejection from Wednesday's 140.32 high coincided with cable stopping at 1.3476 high -- failing to reach September's 1.3481 prior 2020 peak that was cleared intraday on Friday and Thursday, but not closed above.

Because USD/JPY is locked in very tight ranges due to both haven currencies doing well when risk aversion hits and vice versa, GBP/JPY was trading lower in line with GBP/USD.

Monday's 137.89 intraweek GBP/JPY low held the 38.2% Fibo of the 133.02-140.70 September-December recovery at 137.77 and closed above the 30-day moving average, now at 138.16. A close below those supports would expose October lows, the 76.4% Fibo and lower 30-day Bolli near 135.

Bearish divergence from overbought daily RSIs and Wednesday's first bearish tightening of 30-day Bolli bands heightens the downside risk potential posed by last-ditch Brexit deal talks over dinner .

And because GBP/JPY is risk-sensitive and positively correlated to the S&P 500, it is also exposed to downside risk if the U.S. government is unable to pass a relief bill needed to limit pandemic damage while waiting for widespread COVID-19 inoculations .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

