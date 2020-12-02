BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit deal can't come too soon as bearish sterling signals flash

Dec 2 (Reuters) - With Brexit trade talks at a "a make-or-break moment" according to the EU's chief negotiator , sterling could be in trouble if negotiations fall through, with ominous technical signals already flashing.

GBP/USD is exhibiting a bearish engulfing candle pattern after a failed breakout above its downtrend line from 2007.

Meanwhile, GBP/JPY's rise to a high of 140.44 was rejected by the 76.4% Fibo of September's slide, creating overbought sell signals from RSIs, reminiscent of September's major top.

With the same three major deal issues yet to be resolved as the Brexit clock ticks down to the year-end deadline, pound traders must brace for the possibility of no deal.

GBP/JPY's bearish divergence pattern is similar to the one that preceded September's 142.71-133.02 plunge. It could easily fall as much as in September on no-deal news, putting it at 130.75.

Initial support is Friday's 134.24 low if this is a correction, not the start of a Brexit-induced reversal. GBP/JPY and GBP/USD are positively correlated to the S&P 500, which is overbought and dealing with U.S. fiscal uncertainties.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

