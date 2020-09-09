BUZZ-COMMENT-Brexit catches coronavirus and GBP suffers

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The coronavirus has changed Brexit and the pound is suffering .

Negotiations which had dragged on far longer than expected ahead of the virus now seem close to ending without agreement.

The crux of this turn is surely government spending. The expected cost of a hard Brexit once seemed too big to bear but it has been dwarfed by the spending that has proved necessary to battle the slowdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The cost of a no-deal Brexit may no longer be large enough to force UK negotiators back to the table. The mountain might grow but the mountain was so high already the rise may sees slight where once it seemed huge.

Plans are already in place to support the economy should the crisis deepen. The Bank of England and the UK government seem prepared to do whatever it takes and if the government is right about its divorce from the European Union, there's pot of gold at the end of the Brexit rainbow.

Also a weaker pound, which is getting hit as traders adjust to the risk of an acrimonious split, could provide more stimulus for the UK just at the right time.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2R4MhsO

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.