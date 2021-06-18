BUZZ-COMMENT-Brazil's real welcomes the return of inflation

June 18 (Reuters) - The prices of many commodities that Brazil exports in great quantities have rocketed and, combined with a series of big interest rate hikes, this has triggered a big rise in the real's value that may be dwarfed by future gains.

Brazil's currency has gained around 11-12 percent since the central bank first hiked interest rates on March 17, but there has been little demand from speculators whose bets on a rally are less than half those established in recent years.

Interest rates, which have more than doubled to 4.25 percent, are widely expected to rise further with the real's yield likely to eclipse that for any other commonly traded currency apart from Turkey's lira.

Iron ore and oil prices have surged as have prices for many agricultural products where Brazil's exports are dominant such as coffee, orange juice, sugar and beef.

Despite its gains, BRL volatility is fairly low, reducing FX risk and bolstering the attraction of Brazil's rising interest rate.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

