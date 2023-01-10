BUZZ-COMMENT-Brave call but Norway's crown could be on the rise

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The main drivers behind the crown's dismal performance in 2022, strong dollar and global growth concerns, are still shaping market sentiment but there may be a period of flux in which the NOK can recover ground.

A significant weakening versus the dollar, 11.4% annual drop and a 25% depreciation at its worst, will haunt the NOK market and to a lesser extent the 5% fall versus the euro. However, the potential for a slowing of the U.S. rate hike cycle will begin to take its toll on the dollar and allow the NOK to recover. A hawkish ECB looks to be heavily priced into the market, which again might allow the NOK room to appreciate.

Falling gas prices have had negative impact on the NOK and oil company profits but a drop in the gas market could be a double-edged sword for the crown as a significant wave of oil and gas investment in Norway this year will lead to local currency demand.

USD/NOK is sat on the 200-day moving average line and EUR/NOK targets a 50% Fibonacci level at 10.5190.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

