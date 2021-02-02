BUZZ-COMMENT-BOT to hold rates, rely on targeted easing measures

Feb 3 (Reuters) - With precious little room for manoeuvre, the Bank of Thailand is likely to leave its key rate at a record low of 0.5% on Wednesday, relying instead on earlier targeted stimulus and debt-relief measures to take effect.

Increasing levels of household debt which have long concerned the central bank , plans to vaccinate 19 million people against the coronavirus in a first phase of inoculations from Feb 14, and an easing of virus restrictions remove the need for an immediate rate cut.

The BOT has relaxed rules on soft loans for smaller firms and extended the debt restructuring period for small businesses and debtors to mitigate the impact of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections which threaten the economic recovery. The government has also approved $7 billion in new stimulus to boost consumption .

Twelve of 14 analysts in a Reuters poll expect the BOT to keep rates steady on Wednesday; two expect a quarter-point cut .

A sharp reduction in the government's 2021 GDP forecast to 2.8% from 4.5% due to a tourism slump , and persistent Thai baht strength provide reasonable, but not pressing, grounds for a rate cut.

USD/THB is likely to consolidate in a 29.80-30.20 range pending fresh catalysts.

For more click on FXBUZ

THB: https://tmsnrt.rs/39M69v3

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.