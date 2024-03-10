BUZZ-COMMENT-BOT likely to cut policy rate in April

March 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will likely cut its policy rate in April, after standing pat in February. The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 5-2 to hold the one-day repurchase rate steady at 2.50%, the highest in more than a decade. Two dissenters voted for a 25bps cut, citing falling potential growth.

Thailand's headline inflation continues to fall for the 5th consecutive month in Feb at -0.8%y/y from -1.1%y/y in Jan. Further negative inflation data is expected in March amid weak domestic consumption. Uncertainty over the government's digital wallet scheme and still fragile tourism dollars (especially from China) should further curtail purchasing power. Tourism numbers in Feb were stronger, boosted by the Lunar New Year holidays but further gains are unlikely as the Chinese economy remains sluggish. Low tourism season in Q2 and the ongoing heatwave could further deter tourist arrivals.

A rate cut may provide some relief to the people's soaring household debt. Thailand has one of the region's highest ratios of household debt at 16.2 trillion baht ($451.6 billion) or 90.9% of gross domestic product(GDP), as at the end of September 2023.

BOT cut its outlook in Feb for 2024 GDP growth to 2.4% from 3.2% forecast in Nov, exports outlook was also trimmed to 2.6% versus 4.3% seen in Nov Further cuts are likely at its next MPC meeting slated for April 10th, as the bank will release its full economic forecasts.

USD/THB eased to 35.30 on Friday, thanks to a broad fall in the US dollar but should see fresh rally back above 36.0 handle. Weak economic outlook and overshot in the 21days Bollinger Band underpins.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own.)

