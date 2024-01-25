BUZZ-COMMENT-Boosting China property sentiment is a tall order

Jan 26 (Reuters) - China is stepping up support for the embattled property sector, an economic linchpin and bellwether for investor sentiment. Yet Beijing may need to think out of the box to revive demand.

Wednesday's loosening of commercial property loan rules, allowing their use to repay unrelated debt, appears to signify a policy shift from deleveraging.

The implication is that developers with commercial assets can re-leverage to address shortfalls in residential financing and improve home completion rates, possibly arresting the decline in home-buying sentiment. China's financial regulator on Thursday urged banks loans for stalled projects.

Securing the supply side of the equation is crucial, but stoking demand is more important, and also more difficult, as home prices fall rapidly.

China remains reluctant to lower benchmark interest rates, even for mortgage-related loans. Chinese banks' already skinny margins likely influenced them to keep loan prime rates unchanged on Monday.

There is nascent optimism that Beijing is acting with more urgency, after Wednesday's unexpected 50 basis-point cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio. Perhaps LPRs might be trimmed next month too, for the first time since August.

Aside from lowering funding costs, policymakers might have to consider "hukou" residency permit reforms to accelerate urbanization, which could kick off a virtuous property cycle, but that may be too much to ask.

