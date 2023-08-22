BUZZ-COMMENT-Bond rout has big implications for currencies

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Investors selling bond holdings will seek new homes for their cash which may see more money flow into equities which have risen strongly this year. This has big implications for currency markets as it should underpin carry trades, and fuel more of the gambling that has seen big bets develop on euro, and pound rising and yen and dollar dropping.

Bonds, which shocked investors when they fell in tandem with equities, are no longer the foil to stock investments they once represented and changes occurring in debt markets have been massive.

Switzerland's central bank has reduced reserves that exceeded one trillion dollars by almost one third. Seventy-five percent of the euros, dollars, yen, pounds and Canadian dollars in reserves were invested in bonds, and the SNB is just one of the numerous investors selling bonds.

Currency bets could grow much larger should a fraction of the huge of amount of cash flowing out of bonds find its way into carry trades that offer investors attractive interest rates. Higher-yielding currencies - especially those that are fully convertible - may rise far.

In contrast, currencies with low yields that are used to fund carry trades - like yen, Swiss franc, Thai Baht and Taiwan dollar - could come under much greater pressure.

The gambling and investment stemming from moves in other asset markets is already evident with emerging market currencies trading stably toward the peak of a huge rise that unfolded at the end of last year and beginning of this one.

Simultaneously, traders of major currencies have established a big bet on the dollar falling and because they are making money - that bet may grow.

