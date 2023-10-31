BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ's yield curve control, negative rates to persist

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Despite all the talk of an end to the Bank of Japan's negative rates and yield curve control, Governor Kazuo Ueda and the Policy Board look set to stick to this policy for the time being, perhaps well into 2024.

Ueda made it clear at Tuesday's news conference that he is not considering an exit from ultra-easy policy. When pressed by reporters, he remained adamant that policy will remain unchanged until inflation can be sustained at the central bank's 2% target.

The BOJ did raise its inflation outlook but still sees core CPI falling back in 2024 . Ueda emphasised that next spring's annual union wage negotiations will play a large part, so any further changes to the BOJ's outlook may have to await that outcome.

Various risks remain too for Japan's economy, including geo-political developments such as the Gaza and Ukraine conflicts, and Japanese economic data has shown softness since this summer despite glimmers of improvement . Given the central bank's dual mandate and the government's desire for more growth, an even-keel BOJ appears to be the preferred policy path.

On recent rises in Japanese yields and yen weakness, Ueda attributed much of this to higher yields abroad, implying the BOJ really has no control over it. That said, he also paid lip service to the ideal of stable markets and spoke out against excessive volatility.

With the BOJ promising to continue their market operations, any moves above the now "official" 1% yield cap on ten-year government bonds and around -0.1% short rates target will likely be met aggressively, keeping Japanese yields well below those abroad.

See , , , , , . Related comments , .

For more click on FXBUZ

BOJ modifies yield curve control: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MoStbU

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.